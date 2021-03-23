PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 23, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives CRIME FIGHTERS $7.99

Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace $19.99

Avatar Full Game Bundle Saint Patricks Day Break Head to Head $6.99

Avatar Full Game Bundle Tanks vs Tanks $2.49

Can’t Drive This $19.99

Can’t Drive This PS5 $24.99

Castle of no Escape 2 $4.99

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Standalone) $19.99

Explosionade DX $5.99

Garden Bundle $44.99

Glaive: Brick Breaker $9.99

Ground Zero: Texas – Nuclear Edition $14.99

Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition $49.99

Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition $69.99

Hunting Simulator 2 Bear Hunter Edition PS5 $59.99

Hunting Simulator 2 PS5 $49.99

In rays of the Light $7.99

In rays of the Light PS5 $7.99

Into A Dream $13.99

Mine My Mind $4.99

Monster Blast $6.99

Overcooked! All You Can Eat PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Retro Classix: Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja $4.99

Root Film $39.99

Saint Patricks Day Break Head to Head $6.99

Sanity of Morris $14.99

Shing! PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Shotgun Farmers $9.99

Signs of the Sojourner $19.99

Space Otter Charlie $14.99

Sumatra: Fate of Yandi PS4 & PS5 $6.99

Synergia $14.99

TAISHOGUN: THE RISE OF EMPEROR $9.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy $49.99

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD $4.99

