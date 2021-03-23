As part of Resident Evil franchise’s 25th anniversary celebrations, Capcom has announced a Resident Evil showcase set for April. A specific date wasn’t announced, and no details were revealed because the company doesn’t want to spoil anything.

“We’ll leave it to all of you to speculate on what this upcoming presentation might contain,” wrote Capcom. “If you’re itching for tasty new info, keep an eye on Resident Evil social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest.”

The first Resident Evil showcase took place in January. Alongside new information about Resident Evil Village, the presentation included the announcement of a demo and Resident Evil Re:Verse.

“What started out as a single mysterious incident in the Arklay Mountains has since seen a myriad of games that showcase stories of survival, horror, and, occasionally, hope,” Capcom added. “Stories of dread unfolding in nearby Raccoon City. A tale of survival and sibling bonds in far-off, isolated research facilities. Sinister plots involving the president’s daughter, complete with a suplex or two. Globe-trotting adventures in Africa, China, the United States, and beyond. Complete. Global. Saturation. A ship like a floating mansion and a city on the sea wiped off the map. Punching boulders in volcanoes. Twisted experiments in fear. A story of family tragedy in Dulvey, Louisiana. A warm welcome to the family. No matter where you started with Resident Evil, we hope you’re looking forward to what comes next.”

Capcom said that it has a lot of activities, surprises, and more in store for fans to celebrate Resident Evil‘s 25th anniversary.

We’ll update our readers when the showcase is dated.