It looks like Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and composer Nobuo Uematsu are both mulling over the idea of retirement. Following comments by Sakaguchi in which he suggested that Uematsu is considering bowing out of the industry due to health issues, he told Video Games Chronicle that he might be working on his final project as well.

Sakaguchi, who joined what is now Square Enix in the late 80s, founded his own studio called Mistwalker in 2004. The developer is currently working on iOS RPG Fantasian, the soundtrack for which was composed by Uematsu.

“I think it is certainly possible that this could be my last project and that was kind of in the back of my mind as we were developing it,” Sakaguchi, who is 58, told VGC. “To be perfectly honest with you, I haven’t given much thought to the next steps for the company or where we want to go, and I think I could use a bit of vacation time in between now and whatever it is we do next. So we’ll see what happens, that remains to be seen.”

Earlier this month, Sakaguchi told Mobile Syrup that while Uematsu might continue to do individual video game compositions going forward, the composer has hinted that Fantasian might be is his last full soundtrack.

“He poured his heart and soul into [Fantasian],” Sakaguchi added. “For me, when I heard it, it almost made me tear up a little bit, because it was a very big moment in both of our careers.”

Sakaguchi and Uematsu are long-time collaborators, having worked together for 35 years.

[Source: VGC, Mobile Syrup]