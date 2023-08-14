Final Fantasy Creator Says FF16 Is the ‘Ultimate’ Fantasy

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi has offered a brief review of Final Fantasy 16, showering the game with high praise. Having seemingly finished a playthrough, Sakaguchi declared that FF16 is the “ultimate” fantasy.

Final Fantasy 16 is Final Fantasy, says Hironobu Sakaguchi

For those who haven’t been following the discourse surrounding FF16, the game has been somewhat polarizing among Final Fantasy fans despite earning rave reviews. Some players argue that it’s too much of a departure from the series to be classified as a Final Fantasy game, with intense debates surrounding its combat and gameplay mechanics. But for Sakaguchi, FF16 is Final Fantasy.

Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of Final Fantasy, seems to have played through #FinalFantasyXVI and praised it, calling it "the ultimate fantasy, "FINAL FANTASY'". https://t.co/yY7CivKXzH — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) August 14, 2023

That settles it, then. Can’t argue with the father of Final Fantasy, right? Wrong! While a large number of fans expressed their fondness for FF16 in response to Sakaguchi’s tweet, others dared to disagree.

That tell us clearly, devs are out of touch. In japan this game has the lowest sale. it's s the worst one and really bad in storytelling and far away from what true final fantasy is about.

Not to mention, gameplay is the easiest. No challenges at all. — roaringslash (@Roaringslash) August 14, 2023

FF16 producer Naoki Yoshida previously expressed his disappointment with online trolls, stating that they are “tiresome” to deal with. While welcoming constructive criticism, Yoshida said that there’s no reason for anyone to be intentionally negative and malicious.

Sales-wise, FF16 is off to a strong start considering its PS5 exclusivity. However, in what is now a Square Enix tradition, the game has yet to meet the “high end” of the publisher’s expectations.