The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will include the enhanced editions of the three games in the trilogy: Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge. While many believed this was because of their enhancements, it’s actually for another reason. According to an interview with Weekly Famitsu, Team Ninja’s Fumihiko Yasuda says it’s because the data for Ninja Gaiden Black and Ninja Gaiden 2 is too fragmented and can’t be salvaged.

The remastered versions of Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge will have “most” of their previously released game modes and DLC costumes, but there will be a few changes too. The controversial Hero Mode introduced to the PlayStation Vita’s Ninja Gaiden Sigma Plus will be available on both Sigma and Sigma 2. This means Ryu automatically guards against attacks leaving players to focus purely on their own attacks, so newcomers to the franchise should be able to finish both games on this easier difficulty.

The game’s difficulty has also been adjusted so tag missions can be completed by a single player. This is most likely because online play will not be supported throughout the trilogy; this is due to the “development schedule and other business-related stuff”. Some will also be disappointed to find the PlayStation 3 DualShock gyro functionality where payers could power up ninpo and mess with breast physics will also be removed. The former will be powered up from the start. Those wanting the latter should play Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation instead, Yasuda joked.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will be released for PlayStation 4 on June 10 and it will be playable on PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility. The Digital Deluxe Edition will also include a 70-page digital art book and a soundtrack that features more than 180 tracks. Those who pre-order the game will get a “special” theme for their PS4 and five themed avatars.

[Source: Famitsu via GamesTalk.net]