The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will be available digitally on PlayStation 4 when it’s released in June. Those wanting to splash a bit of extra cash can consider investing in the newly revealed Digital Deluxe Edition that includes the three games and more than 180 tracks from their soundtracks, amongst other bits.

Previously known as Ninja Gaiden Trilogy, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will include the enhanced editions of the three games in the trilogy: Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge. All of them will have “most” of their previously released game modes and DLC costumes. The games’ playable characters will include Ryu Hayabusa, Ayane, Rachel, Momiji, and Kasumi, all of which will have multiple outfits to wear. The Digital Deluxe Edition will also include a 70-page digital art book and a soundtrack that features more than 180 tracks.

Ninja Gaiden Sigma is the PlayStation 3 port of Ninja Gaiden for the original Xbox. Master ninja Ryu is trying to recover a stolen sword. At the same time, he needs to gain revenge on those that killed his fellow clan members. Sigma added new weapons and magical spells, new enemies, and redesigned some levels, as well as making Rachel a playable character. There was also the addition of Mission Mode with combat-based missions. Players will be able to try out the Mission Mode and Story Mode in the Master Collection, although it’s unclear whether Survival Mode (released as DLC on the PlayStation Store) will be included.

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 is the PS3 port of Xbox 360 title Ninja Gaiden II and continues the story of Ryu as he takes on the Black Spider Ninja Clan to retrieve the Demon Statue. The Sigma version of this title added new bosses, an online co-op mode, and three new chapters featuring Ayane, Momiji, and Rachel as playable characters. However, it also removed content from the original title, reducing the enemy count in various areas, removing Tests of Valor, and more importantly, removing almost all of the gore.

Finally, Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge is an enhanced port of the original Wii U title Ninja Gaiden 3, later released on PS3 and Xbox 360. In this title, Ryu and Ayane had their own storylines as they battled the Black Spider Ninja Clan. It was the first of the three games to introduce Kasumi as a playable character when she was later added as DLC.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will be released for PlayStation 4 on June 10. It will be playable on PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility. Making use of the extra power of the PS4 Pro and PS5 consoles, the collection will be targeting 4K graphics at 60fps. Those who pre-order either the standard edition or the Digital Deluxe edition of the game will get a “special” theme for their PS4 and five themed avatars.

