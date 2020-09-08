It seems there’s evidence to suggest Ninja Gaiden is making a comeback in the form of Ninja Gaiden Trilogy. Such a title appeared in a since-deleted listing on a website belonging to Hong Kong distributor Game Source Entertainment. Reportedly, the listing in question specifically made mention of PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the unconfirmed Ninja Gaiden release.

Reddit users originally spotted the listing. As Gematsu notes, a cache version for the Switch iteration is still available to peruse. A Redditor that goes by u/kokokko416 managed to capture a screenshot of the listing, too. Check it out in the image featured below:

According to the since-removed details, Ninja Gaiden Trilogy may launch as early as March 2021 for $39.99. In addition, the “Trilogy” bit apparently refers to these three specific entries in the series: Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge.

As of writing, publisher Koei Tecmo has yet to corroborate the collection’s existence. And, as many fans know, information about the company’s plans for Ninja Gaiden’s future is scarce at best. The last official word about future endeavors made the rounds earlier this year.

Notably, Team Ninja developer Fumihiko Yasuda acknowledged that the studio is aware of the hunger for more Ninja Gaiden. “We hope to deliver some good news one day,” Yasuda told IGN during the Nioh 2 press tour. Perhaps Ninja Gaiden Trilogy will eventually count as “good news” in its own right? Since there’s no official confirmation regarding the collection, however, fans should take all of the above with a grain of salt.

[Source: Game Source Entertainment via Reddit, Gematsu]