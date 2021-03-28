BioWare Chief of Staff and Anthem director, Jonathan Warner, has announced his departure from the studio after nearly a decade of service.

Warner announced the news on Twitter, but didn’t give a reason for his resignation or state what he plans to do next.

So, today is my last day at BioWare, I’m moving on to do new things.

BioWare has been home to my grateful heart for nearly 10 years and I want to wish them all the best. DA ME and SWTOR are in good hands and I can’t wait to play from this side of the screen. #ThankYou #BioWare pic.twitter.com/g5zp7hkSV5 — Jonathan Warner (@Zen_Warner) March 26, 2021

BioWare recently pulled the plug on Anthem after two tumultuous years for the game as well as the studio in general. The developer said that cancelling Anthem NEXT was a difficult decision to make, but a necessary step in light of recent circumstances, including but not limited to challenges stemming from COVID-19.

“During the development we’ve provided updates revealing some of the team’s work through blog posts and conversations with you on social media and it’s been inspiring for us to see the positive reactions and feedback,” BioWare said in February. “2020 was a year unlike any other however and while we continue to make progress against all our game projects at BioWare, working from home during the pandemic has had an impact on our productivity and not everything we had planned as a studio before COVID-19 can be accomplished without putting undue stress on our teams.”

Prior to joining BioWare and EA, Warner served Microsoft and Disney.