Bloodborne 2? Nah. Bloodborne PS5 update? Forget about it. But how about bringing kart racing into Bloodborne with Bloodborne Kart? And better yet, make it in the style of a PS1 demake! Bloodborne Kart is today’s April Fool’s joke from the developer coding a legitimate PS1 demake of Bloodborne called Bloodborne PSX. Bloodborne Kart is a whole lot more than just a concept, too. There’s an entire gameplay demo for it, showing off Hunters racing through cobblestoned streets in little yellow cars. Check it out below:

Todays #BloodbornePSX is an announcement that the project is CANCELED and we’re making #BloodborneKART instead, check it out! pic.twitter.com/qzq6QCqC5h — Lilithium Powered WitchBLM (@b0tster) April 1, 2021

This is, of course, an April Fool’s joke, but it’s impressive the amount of work that went into the details of this two-minute video, including the entire track, HUD, sound effects, and that little fist pump the Hunter does when he goes off a jump. With all the work that went into it, perhaps it will make an appearance as a bonus mode in the proper demake project?

Digging the music for the “Pthumerian Cup” too? You can listen to the full track in the YouTube video below:

And don’t worry. The Bloodborne PSX demake isn’t actually canceled, and regular updates are still being posted.

Starting todays #BloodbornePSX dev thread with the troll visceral. Go the first anim created meaning they can be countered with a gun. Also fixed a small bug where the R1 prompt wasn’t rotating. You could this bug in the Cleric Beast footage from a few weeks ago, yikes! pic.twitter.com/tWD1brIyCd — Lilithium Powered Witch BLM (@b0tster) March 30, 2021

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there’s much planned officially for Bloodborne. While modder Lance McDonald has created a 60fps patch for the game, Sony’s been very quiet about whether or not we might see a proper PS5 update for the beloved game or even a proper Bloodborne 2. Director Hidetaka Miyazaki has previously said that making a sequel is not up to him, so we’re waiting for Sony to greenlight development and finally reveal it to the world. Until then, we’ll just have to enjoy Bloodborne Kart.