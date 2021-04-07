Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito has announed that NieR Replicant went gold “quite a while ago.” According to a translation of his tweet by Gematsu, free downloadable content for the game has also been approved, details of which will be revealed in due course.

Previously a Japan-only title, NieR Replicant is a prequel to Automata, and features upgraded visuals. An official overview of the story is as follows:

In a distant, distant future, humanity is on the brink of extinction. A black scrawl disease and strange beasts threaten the world. A young kindhearted boy makes a promise to his little sister. A thousand-year lie that would live on for eternity… The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the Sealed verses.

Key features include:

Uncover the truth behind the world of NieR and prepare to question everything in this dark, twisting tale.

Journey alongside an unlikely group of allies through a ruined world, plagued by sickness and monstrous horrors.

A mesmerizing iconic soundtrack, newly recorded by NieR: Automata composer, Keiichi Okabe.

Fight back dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic.

Customize your character’s magic, skills, and weapons with the power of Words.

NieR Replicant will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 23rd.

[Source: Gematsu]