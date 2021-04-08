Blue Box Game Studios has announced a cinematic first-person survival horror shooter for the PlayStation 5. Titled Abandoned, the game puts players in the shoes of Jason Longfield, who wakes up all alone in an unfamiliar forest. Turns out, he was kidnapped and brought to the location for sinister reasons.

“We want to deliver a uniquely personal gameplay experience, one that feels realistic,” Blue Box wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “Every event has an influence on your character. If Jason is out of breath after sprinting (or is afraid), his firing accuracy will suffer. Unlike action shooter titles, firing weapons in Abandoned will be realistically slow. You will need to be tactical in order to survive.”

Blue Box has asked players not to expect a run-and-gun shooter. Abandoned requires players to strategize in order to survive.

“We want you to be nervous come each and every enemy encounter,” the studio added. “To be aware that a wrong move can be the deciding factor between surviving a combat scenario or not.”

With an emphasis on realism, Abandoned will utilize the DualSense‘s features as well as 3D audio. The game will also feature high quality motion captured rendered in 4K at 60 frames-per-second.

“We’re making sure the environmental quality is as close to the real thing as possible,” Blue Box promised. “In all, the result is realistic graphics, smooth character animations and minimal loading screens.”

Abandoned is targeting a release window of Q4 2021. A gameplay video will be available soon. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.