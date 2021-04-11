Developer ZA/UM has penned a mea culpa to take responsibility for the plethora of issues that marred the PlayStation launch of Disco Elysium, and has promised players that fixes are on the way.

In a blog post, ZA/UM provided the following overview of patch 1.3, which has yet to be dated:

Tons of Voice Over fixes

Improved Kim pathfinding

Fixed controller interaction during Seafort Dream

Fixed controller interaction with The Pigs

Fixed Sandcastle interaction

Fixed car interaction

Fixed instances where the tide never receded near the swings

Fixes pawnshop healing interaction

Fixed Thought Cabinet freezes

Fixed save game bugs

Fixes for Cutscene locks and edge-case interactions with controllers

And little bit this and that, general house cleaning after stormy development!

The developer added:

Maybe blame it on the Doomed Commercial Area, birthplace of doomed dreams, resting place for every venture. Blame it on an incursion of the apocalypse in a localized space, or whatever Tequila Sunset hits you with. Blame it on a call to Abigail. Or just blame it on us. Because it is our fault, that’s true. We’re all just human beings dreaming big, and not always making those dreams come true like we hope. But we’re going to try anyway, and try again, until we get it right. And we will. And that’s all we can say for now. We know it’s rough, we know it’s our fault, and we’re here to tell you it’s getting fixed. Thanks for your patience.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is available on both the PS4 and PS5.

[Source: ZA/UM]