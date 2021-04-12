On Wednesday, April 7th, the Paris Court of Appeals dismissed claims made against Quantic Dream by a former employee, who alleged that the studio fostered a “toxic, racist, misogynistic, sexist” and “homophobic” work environment. The plaintiff has been asked to pay Quantic Dream costs and damages associated with the case.

In a press release, Quantic Dream said that the ruling vindicates the company, and chastised those who engaged in making accusations that “seriously damaged the honor and reputation of the studio.” Quantic Dream further claims that there was a deliberate and coordinated effort to attack the studio, and anyone who spoke out in the studio’s defense was viciously attacked as well.

The press release further reads:

These objective, factual and verifiable elements, confirmed by the competent judicial or administrative institutions, show indisputably that the allegations contained in these articles were untrue and likely to damage the studio’s honor and reputation. Quantic Dream has chosen to make these elements public today in order to set the record straight. Quantic Dream reaffirms once again the values that the studio has always defended in its games and within the company, which are values of humanism, inclusiveness, and the right for individuals to express themselves uniquely. We will continue to defend them with the same passion and determination as always. Quantic Dream remains firmly committed to continuing to work with its employees to create a serene work environment conducive to the professional and personal development and fulfillment of everyone.

Paris Court of Appeals’ ruling concludes the case against Quantic Dream.

[Source: Quantic Dream via Eurogamer]