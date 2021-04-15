Sony Interactive Entertainment has rolled out PlayStation 4 firmware update 8.50 worldwide, which first entered beta last month. Complete changelog has also been published, which you can check out below.

PS4 8.50 system software features

In Party, you can now enjoy Share Play with players on PS5 consoles.

In Messages, you can now turn notifications on or off for each of the groups you’re in. On the group screen, open the options menu and select Turn Notifications Off.

Other updated features

On the game session details screen, you can now use the Request to Join button to ask the session leader to join their game session. The session leader can then send you an invite to join the game session.

When playing a game you've hidden, other players will no longer see that you're currently playing that game.

We’ve updated the file format for extended storage. When you connect an extended storage device, its file format will be updated. After that, you won’t be able to use the device on a PS4 that has a previous version of the system software.

The Communities feature is no longer available.

Once you boot up your PS4 and connect to the internet, update 8.50 should automatically become available for download. If, for some reason, you’re having trouble updating your console, download the update file from PlayStation’s website onto a USB drive or follow the steps below: