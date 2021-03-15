PS4 Communities Feature is Officially Shutting Down in April

The writing has been on the wall for the PS4 Communities feature for some time now. Sony got rid of the app that supported the feature last year before it later rolled out the new all-in-one PlayStation app alongside the PS5 which did not include any Communities features. Then the PS4 firmware update 8.50 beta patch notes made mention of PS4 Communities being removed. Via emails being sent out to users, Sony has now officially confirmed that PS4 Communities will be going away in April 2021, most likely with the full release of PS4 firmware update 8.50.

PlayStation Communities is a social aspect of the PS4 console where players can form social groups around various topics (there’s even a rarely-used PSLS community), which allows for messaging and meeting other players. The notification email from Sony was short and sweet, simply letting players know that the Communities feature would be dissolved:

Thank you for using the Communities feature on your PlayStation 4 console. Beginning in April 2021, this feature will no longer be supported or available on your PS4 console. However, you will still be able to stay connected and enjoy messaging features and more on your PS4 console and PlayStation App.

The text of the email does not give any indication what day in April the feature removal will happen, so it could occur as early as April 1st. Whether or not this comes with PS4 firmware update 8.50 is yet unknown, but given the path notes from the beta and timing of the announcement, it’s likely we’ll get the system software update at the same time.

For reference, here’s everything coming with PS4 firmware update 8.50:

MAIN FEATURES IN THIS SYSTEM SOFTWARE BETA

In messages, you can now turn notifications on/off for each of the groups you’re in. On the group screen, open then options menu and select “Turn Notifications Off”.

OTHER UPDATES FEATURES

On the game session screen, you can now use the “Request to Join” button to ask the session leader to join their game. The session leader can then send you an invite to join the game session.

When playing a game you’ve hidden, other players will no longer see you play it.

Communities are no longer available.

