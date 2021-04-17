Capcom has released a list of Resident Evil Village‘s output resolutions and frame rates for all platforms, revealing that the game will run at 4K / 60 frames-per-second on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with HDR on and ray tracing turned off.

A breakdown is as follows:

– 4K HDR at 60 frames per second PlayStation 5 (when Ray Tracing is turned on) – 4K HD at 45 frames per second

– 1080p at 60 frames per second PlayStation 4 Pro (when set to high resolution) – 4K HDR at 30 frames per second

– 4K HDR at 60 frames per second Xbox Series X (when Ray Tracing is turned on) – 4K HD at 45 frames per second

– 1440p HDR at 45 frames per second Xbox Series S (when Ray Tracing is turned on) – 1440p HDR at 30 frames per second

– 1080p at 60 frames per second Xbox One X (when set to high resolution) – 4K HDR at 30 frames per second

– 900p at 30 frames per second Stadia – 1080p at 60 frames per second or 4K at 60 frames per second (note: 4K is upscaled using dynamic resolution)

Capcom has promised “stunning graphics and advanced technology” on the new platforms, with new mechanics that add more depth to the gameplay experience. The company added that its RE Engine in conjunction with the new technology deliver a “visceral” and “pulse-pounding” experience.

Resident Evil Village will release worldwide on May 7th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, PC, and Stadia. A limited time demo will go live first for PlayStation platforms starting April 17th in North America, and April 18th in Asia and Europe.