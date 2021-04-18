Indie duo The Brotherhood and publisher Untold Tales have announced that their award-winning isometric adventure, Beautiful Desolation, will release on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch following a successful PC launch.

Featuring striking visuals and a unique story, Beautiful Desolation is a science-fiction game that takes players to a futuristic South Africa that’s “dominated by advanced alien technology.” Alongside exploring and solving puzzles, players have to face tough decisions and make key dialogue choices that will impact their experience.

An official overview is as follows:

You are flung into a futuristic, alternate-reality South Africa dominated by advanced alien technology that’s both revered and reviled. Explore, solve puzzles, make key dialogue choices and be prepared to face tough decisions in a sci-fi setting left pretty much untouched by other games. From thriving African sci-fi villages to crumbling tropical cities. Mutated forests and bone-dry ocean beds – all beautifully rendered in 2D isometric art.

Features include:

Unforgettable Faces All Fully Voiced – Humanity as you know it has been reshaped, something most evident from the characters in Beautiful Desolation. Technology and sentient life have become totally blurred. Religious zealot mechs run rife. Humans willingly stripped of their flesh for immortality. Trans-humanistic tribes warring for power. And ruthless alien-like hunter mercenaries roaming the grasslands – to name but a few. Meet and interact with over 40 unique and bizarre characters, each fully voiced by authentic African voice actors, with thousands of lines of dialogue and multiple conversation paths. Additionally, CGI cutscenes are strewn throughout the story to bring you even closer to this enthralling sci-fi world and its characters.

– Humanity as you know it has been reshaped, something most evident from the characters in Beautiful Desolation. Technology and sentient life have become totally blurred. Religious zealot mechs run rife. Humans willingly stripped of their flesh for immortality. Trans-humanistic tribes warring for power. And ruthless alien-like hunter mercenaries roaming the grasslands – to name but a few. Meet and interact with over 40 unique and bizarre characters, each fully voiced by authentic African voice actors, with thousands of lines of dialogue and multiple conversation paths. Additionally, CGI cutscenes are strewn throughout the story to bring you even closer to this enthralling sci-fi world and its characters. Masterful Music Score by Mick Gordon – Beautiful Desolation features a vibrant and highly experimental soundtrack by none other than Mick Gordon, known for his work on DOOM, Prey, and Wolfenstein.

– Beautiful Desolation features a vibrant and highly experimental soundtrack by none other than Mick Gordon, known for his work on DOOM, Prey, and Wolfenstein. Revamped for Console Controllers – Controls, user interface, and movement have all been fully redone to work intuitively on console controllers. Experience a true gem from the PC adventure genre now with the use of your console’s gamepad.

Check out a trailer below.

