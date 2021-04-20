Ratloop Games Canada and Frontier Foundry have announced that their turn-based strategy shooter, Lemnis Gate, will release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 among other platforms this summer.

Lemnis Gate is a multiplayer game in which players assume the role of a deep-space operative. You’ll be able to choose from a varied cast of characters with unique abilities to outsmart your foes.

Key features include:

Think Differently – Matches in Lemnis Gate take place within time loops. You have 25 seconds to execute your action, be it blasting an enemy, maneuvering your operative, or setting up your next move. After all players have taken turns, the next 25-second round begins. Now you’ll face what has happened while setting up what will happen. Each of the five rounds is your chance to alter the timeline as past, present, and future converge.

– Matches in Lemnis Gate take place within time loops. You have 25 seconds to execute your action, be it blasting an enemy, maneuvering your operative, or setting up your next move. After all players have taken turns, the next 25-second round begins. Now you’ll face what has happened while setting up what will happen. Each of the five rounds is your chance to alter the timeline as past, present, and future converge. Strategic Combat in the Fourth Dimension – Victory doesn’t rely on shooting supremacy. You’ll have to use skill and strategy to create unstoppable game plans and get the drop on opponents. It’s all about non-linear logic, abstract thinking, and outlandish maneuvers. Execute audacious acts and think several moves ahead to get the win.

– Victory doesn’t rely on shooting supremacy. You’ll have to use skill and strategy to create unstoppable game plans and get the drop on opponents. It’s all about non-linear logic, abstract thinking, and outlandish maneuvers. Execute audacious acts and think several moves ahead to get the win. A Time-Bending Tactical Shooter – With a varied cast of characters to choose from, how you play is up to you. Lay damaging toxic waste in your enemy’s path, slow time to land the perfect shot, or deploy protective orbs to assist your future self. Every operative possesses a distinctive loadout and special ability that proves decisive on the battlefield.

Check out a trailer below.