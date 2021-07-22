The upcoming strategy-shooter Lemnis Gate has been delayed to September 28, 2021, nearly two months later than its initially planned August 3 release. Developer Ratloop Games Canada announced the delay via Twitter, stating that the difficult decision was made in order to take extra time to “get it right”. The planned open beta (on PC via Steam), however, will still go live as planned starting today, July 22, 2021.

A message from Ratloop Games Canada about Lemnis Gate: pic.twitter.com/5Luy6D4q9I — Ratloop Canada Lemnis Gate (@RatloopCanada) July 15, 2021

The full statement reads:

To our community, Our full vision with Lemnis Gate is to create a fresh new gaming experience that appeals to both FPS and strategy players alike, where both skill and tactical planning are equally important to master. We’ve loved the reception and support we’ve seen so far from everyone and it’s absolutely mind-blowing, as an indie team, to see such excitement for a game we are so passionate about. Unfortunately, as we approach launch it has become clear that we need a little more time to ensure everyone has a great experience from day one. Out team motto has always been ‘gameplay first’ and we wouldn’t be staying true to ourselves if we didn’t take the extra time to get it right. With this in mind, we’ve made the difficult decision to move the launch of Lemnis Gate to September 28th. We want to thank you for your understanding and for sharing in our dream, and our publishing partner Frontier Foundry for their continued support. Whilst it will be a little longer until you can experience the full game, we are still incredibly excited to welcome you to the BETA next week and we can’t wait for you to get your first taste of Lemnis Gate. Thank you so much for your patience, and please stay tuned to the Lemnis Gate social channels for future livestreams and news as we head towards our new launch date. See you in the loop!

Lemnis Gate features an interesting blend of first-person shooting mechanics and turn-based strategy, all wrapped into a nice little multiplayer package. Each player has 25 seconds to accomplish a goal, be it destroying or protecting a certain objective point, or trying to capture a certain resource before your opponent does. But there’s a twist.

During these 25 seconds, each player is allowed to do whatever they want without the opponent getting in the way; however, once your timer is up, your opponent gets a chance to try from the start of the 25-second loop, and is free to kill your character or try to accomplish their task. And because the game loops, players can essentially choose take actions like kill opponent characters before they kill theirs, thereby “undoing” that person’s turn, and vice versa. While that may seem chaotic, as the rounds go on you can take advantage of traps and items to add a little more strategy to the game.

All in all, it’s a pretty unique game system and if you’re interested in reading more, you can also check out our official hands-on preview with Lemnis Gate.

“Our team motto has always been ‘gameplay first’ the announcement from Ratloop Games stated, “and we wouldn’t be staying true to ourselves if we didn’t take the extra time to get it right.” While it’s unfortunate that we won’t be getting to see the final product just yet, it’s nice to hear that the developers are taking the time to improve upon the game and not rush production. Especially considering the upcoming beta will likely reveal a few more bugs, issues, and balancing that would need addressing.

Lemnis Gate releases on September 28th, 2021. The Steam open beta is live now.

[Source: Twitter]