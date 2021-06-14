Frontier Foundry’s time-looping game Lemnis Gate will be launching for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and also on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on August 3rd, 2021. In addition, for those who pre-order today, you will get 20% off the suggested retail price, along with an exclusive “Mettle Mantis” operative and weapon skin for KARL.

Lemnis Gate is a turn-based combat strategy first-person shooter where players can undertake 1v1 or 2v2 matches over five rounds, each taking place in a 25-second time loop. The ability to disrupt the past to change the future will provide endless combinations of strategies and rewards those of us who are extremely creative and forward thinking. Along with the release date announcement, the team at Frontier Foundry released a pre-order trailer and screenshots for your viewing pleasure.

Lemnis Gate Brings the Time Travel to Turn Based Action WATCH GALLERY

Lemnis Gate is a unique first-person shooter that brings in elements of turn-based games and real-time strategy experiences. This isn’t a twitch shooter, and each turn, you’ll be playing the same 25-second time loop with your own and your enemy’s pre-recorded actions playing out in front of you. This provides the opportunity to correct the mistakes of the past to change the future of each and every match.

How you choose to handle the mission is up to you, but the opposing team always has the opportunity to throw a wrench in the works. Do you go for the objectives, risking being taken out? Do you defend your previous turns from assault? Or perhaps you could try to anticipate your opponents’ actions and lay a trap or two? There are plenty of opportunities for completely different strategies to win, and it can be anybody’s game until the very last turn.

Are you ready to put your time traveling to the test? Lemnis Gate is releasing on August 3rd, 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.