It looks like Housemarque’s Returnal will support 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second with ray tracing on – a departure from a number of next-gen games that often compromise resolution and frame rate if ray tracing is switched on.

This tidbit of information was apparently revealed during PlayStation Portugal’s MODO PlayStation show, as spotted by Twitter user Heisenreborn (via IGN).

Previously announced hardware-specific features include:

Fast loading: Jump through portals between worlds with the PS5 system's ultra-high speed SSD. Get back into the action with near-instant load speeds that won't leave you waiting to restart after you die.

Adaptive triggers: Switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger – go straight from aiming down sights to your gun's alternative fire.

Haptic feedback: Sense in-game actions big and small – while exploring fragments of Selene's memories, or when firing visceral alien weapons.

Tempest 3D AudioTech on compatible headphones: Hear the action from every direction in 3D Audio – bullets flying past you, enemies circling overhead, or unseen foes creeping up behind you.

An official overview is as follows:

After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies.

Returnal will release on April 30th exclusively for the PlayStation 5. The game’s trophy list was released ahead of time, indicating a relatively easy road to Platinum for a Housemarque game.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about Returnal‘s visuals and performance, so stay tuned.