Capcom has confirmed the rumors that Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection will be heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam after its Nintendo Switch exclusivity period ends. The title will arrive on those additional platforms in June alongside a number of pre-order bonuses. At the same time, the publisher also confirmed the release date for Capcom Arcade Stadium and revealed more games will be added to the title at a later date.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is a reboot of the Ghosts ‘n Goblins franchise inspired by the original title and its sequel Ghouls ‘n Ghosts. Players take on the role of knight Arthur as he makes his way through the Demon Realm to rescue the princess and bring peace to the land. Using eight different weapons, including new additions like the Hammer and Spiked Ball, he’ll take on enemies like Skeleton Murderer and Red Arremer, as well as his nemesis the demon king Astaroth. Once his quest is over, a second playthrough will offer new challenges and transformed stages.

The game offers a range of new features. One of these is the Umbral Tree where Arthur can learn magic spells and upgrade his skills. While aiming to be “challenging, but rewarding”, the game also offers three difficulty modes – Squire, Knight and Legend – for those wanting to set their own challenge level. If that’s not enough, the new Page mode is aimed at newcomers with unlimited respawns. Finally, those wanting to experience the game with a friend can try two-player local co-op with the second player assuming the role of one of three supporting characters.

Those wanting to pre-order Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection on PS4, will receive 24 hours early access to the game before it’s released to everyone on June 1. Two PS4 themes will also be included: Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Special Theme 1 and Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Special Theme 2.

Capcom also confirmed the release date for Capcom Arcade Stadium, which will be hitting PS4 on May 25. Those who purchase the game before June 8 will get Display Frame Set 1 as well as a Logo Theme for their console. Some time after the game is released, there will be more games added to the 32 titles the bundle already includes. More information on these will be revealed at a later date.

[Source: Capcom Unity]