Announced during February’s Nintendo Direct, Capcom Arcade Stadium is headed to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25th, according to a Microsoft Store listing.

Players can purchase either three different packs containing 10 Capcom classics each for $14.99 (per pack), or 32 games together for $39.99. 1943: The Battle of Midway will be included for free.

Here’s what each pack contains:

Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (1984 to 1988): Vulgus, Pirate Ship Higemaru, 1942, Tatakai no Banka, Legendary Wings, Bionic Commando, Forgotten Worlds, and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts.

Vulgus, Pirate Ship Higemaru, 1942, Tatakai no Banka, Legendary Wings, Bionic Commando, Forgotten Worlds, and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts. Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (1989 to 1992): Strider, Dynasty Wars, Final Fight, 1941: Counter Attack, Senjo no Okami II, Mega Twins, Carrier Air Wing, Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, Captain Commando, and Varth: Operation Thunderstorm.

Strider, Dynasty Wars, Final Fight, 1941: Counter Attack, Senjo no Okami II, Mega Twins, Carrier Air Wing, Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, Captain Commando, and Varth: Operation Thunderstorm. Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (1992 to 2001): Warriors of Fate, Street Fighter II’: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Powered Gera: Strategic Variant Armor Equipment, Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness, 19XX: The War Against Destiny, Battle Circuit, Giga Wing, 1944: The Loop Master, and Progea.

An official overview is as follows:

Shooters, fighting, action—all your favorite genres in this exciting collection! Capcom Arcade Stadium brings back all the nostalgia of the arcade, while adding in new and exciting features you’ll wish you had back then! Every game has online leaderboard rankings, so you can see where you stack up against players all over the world! Capcom Arcade Stadium, where retro appeal meets cutting-edge features for a fresh take on Capcom’s classics!

Key features include:

Just Like the Good Old Days – From 3D-rendered arcade cabinets to scanline filters, there’s everything you need to recreate that arcade atmosphere. Fully customizable display settings let you craft your own personal experience and truly relive the glory days of arcade gaming.

– From 3D-rendered arcade cabinets to scanline filters, there’s everything you need to recreate that arcade atmosphere. Fully customizable display settings let you craft your own personal experience and truly relive the glory days of arcade gaming. Brand New Ways to Play – With gameplay rewind, speed adjustment, and the ability to save and load your game at any time, your old favorites will feel new all over again!

[Thanks, Gematsu]