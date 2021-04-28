Raven Software has released another update for Call of Duty: Warzone. The aim of the patch is to fix the limited-time Hunt for Adler event that was meant to welcome in Season 3. Now that there’s only a short amount of time left for players to finish the event, the developer is looking into options to give everyone the time they need to finish it.

The Hunt for Adler Challenge completion should now track properly, while Intel should no longer spawn outside of the map. Raven has said they’d “like to give everyone ample opportunity to complete their Challenges” and are “considering several options” to allow players to do this. They’ll have more news soon.

This patch also makes some changes to the new Verdansk 84 map and you can see the full patch notes below.

Call of Duty Warzone April 28 Patch Notes

GENERAL

The sizes of the first and second circles have been reduced for Verdansk Resurgence.

End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics. This was intended to take effect with the release of Season Three last week.

BUG FIXES

“Hunt for Adler” Limited-Time Event Fixed a bug with Challenge completion not tracking as intended. Fixed a bug causing Intel to spawn outside of the playable map.

Fixed several map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.

Fixed a bug that would cause gas mask overlays to remain on screen indefinitely if a player exited the gas as their gas mask was fully depleted.

Fixed a bug where the epic loot M82 Semi-Auto Sniper was incorrectly labeled as thermal.

Fixed a bug where the Modern Warfare “Razorwire” Submachine Gun Charlie blueprint could appear in loot caches.

The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow has had its reload audio restored.

Fixed a bug that disallowed players from exiting the plane in Battle Royale Practice mode.

The explosion in Verdansk’s vista no longer dances around when viewed from different angles.

[Source: Raven Software, Twitter]