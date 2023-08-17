Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Shadow Siege Event Revealed, Ties Into Modern Warfare III

Following the official reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Activision unveiled a special limited-time event in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, giving players a chance to earn some rewards that will carry over into Modern Warfare III.

The special Warzone 2 event will last until August 21

The Shadow Siege event continues the game’s ongoing story from Modern Warfare II’s raid episodes and helps set up the campaign for Modern Warfare III in the process. The event itself is played on Warzone’s Al Mazrah map, with players being tasked with teaming up and assaulting the Zaya Observatory to secure chemical weapons. Players have from August 17 until August 21 to complete the Warzone event and collect the rewards.

Similar to past Warzone events, players will have to check off a series of tasks in various stages. This includes doing things like disabling missile silos — which then trigger a bombing of the map that opens up a weapons facility players will have to investigate — and taking down some enemies inside.

The official Modern Warfare III trailer will then play once players complete the event, similar to how Warzone held a special in-game event to commemorate the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War three years ago.

Those who complete the event will earn a handful of rewards, all of which will be available immediately in Modern Warfare II, and will also carry forward into Modern Warfare III. The rewards include: