Epic Games has acquired ArtStation, the most popular platform for artists and designers in video games, film, and other entertainment media.

Announcing the news, ArtStation wrote in a press release that it has received tremendous support from Epic Games since it launched in 2014, especially from the company’s Unreal Engine team. The platform is popular among video game artists, who often publish their portfolios on the website. Gamers have enjoyed an in-depth look at the art behind some of the biggest video games over the years.

The press release further reads:

Last year, at the initial height of the pandemic, Epic committed to supporting us with a Megagrant, which helped immensely during an uncertain period. Through our collaboration, we witnessed Epic’s deep respect for the ArtStation community and that we shared the same mission to empower creators. It became clear that by joining forces, we would have a much bigger impact. ArtStation will remain an independently branded platform owned by Epic Games and will continue its mission to empower creators to thrive. You can still use the platform as you do today, and we will continue to be open to all creators across verticals, both 2D and 3D alike – including those that don’t use Unreal Engine. We’ll be actively hiring and growing the ArtStation team. We’re committed to improving the platform and now as a part of Epic, we’ll be able to do much more.

Meanwhile, Sony Corporation has made a significant investment into Epic Games, and has acquired a minority stake in the company.