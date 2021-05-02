Mass Effect Legendary Edition is over a week away from release but its hefty day-one patch has apparently gone live for PlayStation. As spotted by TwistedVoxel, details of the update were published by Orbis Patches, a website dedicated to extracting patch details from Sony’s servers.

The patch weighs 11.8 GB and comes with the following notes:

Improves performance

Improves stability and fixes crashes

Improvements to Ambient Occlusion (AO)

Lighting improvements – both visual and performance-related

Miscellaneous content fixes

No further information or detailed patch notes are available yet, but we’ll find out in due course what else the update contains.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will release on May 14th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’ll be playable on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility. An official overview of the game is as follows:

Gameplay Enhancements for the First Mass Effect Game: Enjoy improved aiming and weapons balance, SFX, input/controls, squad behavior, cover behavior, and gameplay cameras. Reflect on Your Choices: Your choices seamlessly travel from one game to the next. Each decision you make will control the outcome of every mission, every relationship, every battle – and even the fate of the galaxy itself. Performance Mode Options: Supports ultra-high refresh rates on PC, and offers a choice between ‘Favor Quality’ for increased resolution or ‘Favor Framerate’ to boost your FPS on consoles.

The Legendary Edition packs in single-player DLC content from all three titles including promo weapons, armors, and packs.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the day-one patch.

[Source: Orbis Patches via TwistedVoxel]