Developer Vizor Games has announced an “intense” player-versus-player combat arena game, Blood of Heroes, for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

In a press release, Vizor Games director Dmitry Voronov said that the studio was inspired by games like Dark Souls, and wanted to make an “unforgiving” PvP experience.

“We wanted to make a game that we’d absolutely love to play ourselves: a wicked, adrenaline-pumped world, inspired by Dark Souls, with unforgiving player-versus-player battles and warriors who show no pity or fear,” he said. “In Blood of Heroes, just like in history, heroes are not always knights in shining armor who fight for the greater good. They can be relentless, sly, vengeful, or, vice-versa, supporting and protective. Their essence is tried and revealed by combat. We tried to give them personality, so the player could make a choice that fits their mood and gameplay style.”

An official overview is as follows:

Blood of Heroes pits the greatest heroes of an unforgiving borderline world against each other in intense player-versus-player combat. Set in medieval Nordic arenas, fearsome warriors fight to the death in a quest for glory as players unleash an array of fighting styles and wield an arsenal of lethal weapons and deadly abilities. Players can experiment with six distinct heroes in the closed beta in both one-on-one and group combat modes. Hone your skills in a battle where the artistry of the blade is enhanced by powerful war sigils—and met with blistering counterspells. Players must learn to master the character that best suits their playstyle, weighing up if they prefer fast darting blows, powerful measured strikes or area-of-effect abilities that disrupt their foes.

Check out a trailer below.

[Source: Gematsu]