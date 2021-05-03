Another month, another piece of Elden Ring news that further suggests that we won’t be seeing the game anytime soon. While numerous reports and “insiders” have claimed that a reveal is around the corner, FromSoftware’s parent company Kadokawa has suggested that Elden Ring is one of its projects that have been hit by delays due to the ongoing pandemic.

Kadokawa revealed this in its latest financial report, in which it lowered its net sales and operating profit forecast for FY2022 because of “delayed development of new works.” Unless Kadokawa doesn’t count Elden Ring as “new works,” it looks like the FromSoftware title hasn’t made an appearance due to the circumstances.

Kadokawa’s report was surprisingly open about this. They expect lower revenue for the year ending March 31, 2022 and they cite delayed releases as a factor It indicates Elden Ring may release after March 2022. Or it’s just not in their forecast due to release timing uncertainty https://t.co/brdfmbLD3P — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 2, 2021

That said, a second blurry clip from the game has leaked online. It’s a 6-second clip that emerged from 4Chan and contains the same watermark seen in the previous leak, suggesting it’s taken from internal company footage not meant for the public. Although there isn’t much to see in it, we won’t be sharing the clip here. Curious souls can head over to the link below should they wish to see it.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information. For now, it’s safe to say that Elden Ring is unlikely to release this year.

[Source: ResetEra]