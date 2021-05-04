Known insider and Twitter user Nibellion has spotted a trademark registration for Sunset Overdrive filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The status update on United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is dated 26th April, 2021.

Insomniac Games previously confirmed that it owns the IP. Fans have been hoping for a PlayStation release ever since the studio was acquired by Sony. However, Sunset Overdrive remains an Xbox console-exclusive to date (it’s also available on PC). Whether that’s set to change or not is anybody’s guess, but the trademark update sure has fans hoping for a PlayStation release. Interestingly, there have been rumors of PS4 and PS5 editions, but they remain unsubstantiated.

Sunset Overdrive is a third-person action-adventure that first released in 2014 to overall positive reviews. It currently holds a rating of 81 percent on Metacritic. An official overview is as follows:

An open world with no rules: only riots. Sunset Overdrive is an ever-changing open-world game set in the not-so-distant future. A catastrophic event has left your city overrun by mutants. While the majority perish or transform, you have learned to flourish. It turns out your calling isn’t picking up trash or serving food, it is mutant destruction. With an arsenal of kick-ass, overpowered weapons and a knack for traversing the city with hyper agility, its not the end of days for you. Your story has only begun. Sunset Overdrive transforms an open-world apocalypse into your tactical playground. Zip, grind and wall-run across Sunset City while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, Sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive and irreverent adventure in the end times.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: USPTO via Twitter]