As promised, today’s Watch Dogs Legion update comes with a new playable hero, Mina Sidhu, new DedSec story missions, three new co-op missions, solo assignments, and much more.

Check out the full patch notes below.

Single-player

2 new Operatives: the DJ & the First Responder

Operative Customization: players can customize their Operatives’ hair and body art

5 new Operative abilities

Pickpocket: Operatives can earn currency on each takedown Second Wind: Operatives quickly regain health when defeating enemies Wanted: Albion or Clan Kelley enemies will attack upon detection anywhere in London Hoarder: Operatives can loot and carry more ammo Stuntman: Operatives take less damage from falls, explosions and collisions with vehicles



Online

3 Co-op Missions: In “Dysfunction,” a pair of mysterious Clan Kelley hackers, known only as the Cousins, have laid London’s court systems low in a DDoS attack, demanding as ransom the dismissal of all cases against Kelley family members. In “Meltdown,” Clan Kelley has killed four Tidis employees at Southwark Incinerator. Bagley believes Clan Kelley has bought an experimental plasma weapon, which has a half-life so short it’s only detectable in a body for a short time after death. In “Repossession,” Albion has a cache of data drives belonging to the original DedSec, and they plan to use the drives to pinpoint the location of active DedSec Operatives.

5 new solo Assignments

2 Co-op Gadgets: Guardian Drone: A Tidis Guardian Drone that escorts and supports nearby Operatives Point Defense Drones: A throwable device that deploys a cloud of drones to block incoming fire



Season Pass Content

A new playable hero character, Mina Sidhu: Once a test subject, Mina Sidhu now wields the power of mind control and can take full control of an enemy with her Mind Control Device, the OMNI Optik. She is also equipped with a Mental Blast that can disrupt nearby enemies.

A new DedSec Stories mission, Swipe Right: In this new single-player mission, DedSec discovers that someone in London is conspiring with an Egyptian minister to sell off the country’s antiquities, with the money going to fund violent insurgents.

