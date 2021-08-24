Watch Dogs: Legion‘s latest update is now available. Update 5.5 adds new playable hero Darcy for season pass holders and a plethora of new content for all players, including Resistance Mode that adds a twist to the campaign. There’s also an Assassin’s Creed crossover event and new PvP modes in the form of Extraction and Invasion.

Darcy is the final season pass hero to be added to the game, following in the footsteps of Mina Sidhu, Aiden Pierce, and Wrench. While not a character from an Assassin’s Creed game, she’s an descendent of Jacob and Evie Fry from Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. Her gadgets and weapons include a Hidden Blade, Eagle Drone, AR Disguise, Assassin’s Gun, and an Assassin’s Dart Gun, while her passive ability makes use of her Assassin’s Training. The two new world missions and single-player missions will pit her against a Templar opponent although Ubisoft stopped short of spoilers.

Invasion mode also returns to the Watch Dogs franchise and is joined by Extraction, a take on Capture The Flag. The standalone Legion of the Dead game mode makes its way to consoles, and Resistance mode adds a variety of twists to the campaign. These are rounded out by a long list of bug fixes and gameplay improvements, all of which can be seen below.

Watch Dogs: Legion Title Update 5.5 Patch Notes

New game mode: Resistance Mode

Step into a challenging new way to experience Legion’s campaign, where:

Almost all enemies are Elite and use their special gadget more often

Max ammunition is significantly reduced

Enemies detect you much faster

Albion will detect and recognize DedSec in the open world if you get too close

Albion Checkpoints will detect DedSec and trigger an Albion pursuit

Albion has trapped some Tech Points around London. Collecting “TRAPPED” Tech Points will trigger an Albion pursuit

Tech Tree economy is rebalanced, with the strongest upgrades costing more Tech Points

Albion Pursuits are more difficult, escalate faster, and trigger more often

Enemies are far quicker to call reinforcements and escalate to lethal force

Most abilities, hacks, and gadgets have significantly longer cooldowns

Tube station fast travel is disabled

Health regeneration takes longer to kick in

Explosives cannot be armed with the ‘Trap’ hack. Trigger the “Explode” hack or shoot it when an enemy walks by

Injury and Arrest times are significantly longer

The Infiltrator Spiderbot cannot execute takedowns

Most civilians start out disliking DedSec

Permadeath is always ON

Added an achievement for completing the campaign on Resistance Mode

New game mode: Invasion

The fan-favorite Invasion PvP mode is back in Watch Dogs: Legion, and with Play as Anyone it’s been upgraded to the next level. As you know from Watch Dogs games, Invaders will attempt to complete the download on Search team members. In Watch Dogs: Legion, Invaders have access to more tools of deception, including the ability to swap to other Operatives in the world to avoid being detected. The Search team will need to use their whole arsenal of weapons, abilities, and tools in the environment, to prevent the download from finishing.

New game mode: Extraction

Another addition to TU5.5 is our third PvP mode, Extraction, Watch Dogs: Legion’s take on Capture-The Flag. A 4 player Free-For-All where you obtain crypto drives and race across the city to upload the data, while other players will try to stop you at all costs.

New crossover event: Assassin’s Creed

Two new single-player missions

Two new world missions.

Season Pass content: New High Value Character – Darcy

Abilities, Gadget and Weapons:

Hidden Blade

The iconic Assassin weapon. Improves melee and perform takedowns from any angle

Eagle Drone

Scout drone that can self-destruct and can emit a short-range EMP

Assassin Training (Passive)

Avoid detection for longer while in stealth, and take less weapon damage while sprinting

AR Disguise (Gadget)

Assume the look of a soldier with access to restricted locations. Also applies to nearby allies in multiplayer

Assassin’s Gun

A discreet Brotherhood pistol that fires a single high damage shot. Automatically reloads while holstered

Assassin’s Dart Gun

A concealed dart gun that causes human targets to go berserk. Automatically reloads while holstered

Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead updates:

With Title Update 5.5 the game mode Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead will be available on all platforms directly through the main game, with no separate download necessary. Game mode updates:

Enemies Archetype

Clan Kelley Grenadier: Wears a dynamite vest and explodes on death

Wears a dynamite vest and explodes on death Dev comment: This zombie can be strategically used to clear groups of zombies as they will drop a bomb on death. It’s dangerous to let them get close to you though, so keep a distance!

Screamer : Let’s out a very distinctive scream alerting other zombies to run toward players.

: Let’s out a very distinctive scream alerting other zombies to run toward players. Dev comment: This zombie should be a high priority target for any survivor out there. Take them out with quickly before things go really bad.

Increased density variety

More variety in clusters composition

Drones spawning in the street improvements: their number and type can now vary.

Updates to the extraction paths

There’s now a chance of heavy fog on half of the paths, dramatically affecting gameplay by reducing visibility for players and enemies

Added randomized weather pre-sets in every path, allowing visual distinction between each path

Rain, Haze, Heavy Fog, Day and Night

4 new paths added

Playlist order is now randomized

Abilities and weapons

6 New Guns added to the list

Goblin – Assault Rifle

Negev – LMG

P308 – Assault Rifle

LPO-97 – Grenade Launcher

StriborgSR9 Silenced – SMG

Vector – SMG

2 new vehicles

MK3Marlott

CavaleLSE800

Car honk and car explosions will now attract zombies

Gameplay

Operatives:

Operatives are now kept between runs if the operative explicitly didn’t die. That means that if the previous session fails for any other reasons (time out or another player dying), the player will keep his operative for the next round.

You can now reroll Operatives before a session for 1 Credits

Extraction streaks will now be shown in the game lobby

Co-Op waypoints

The game will display the way points of other players, making it easier to cooperate with teammates.

General updates:

The start menu has been updated to include Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead

High Value Characters:

Mina has received a unique loading screen when switching to her.

Fallen Operatives in the Team Menu

Fallen Operatives will now continue to be displayed in the Team Menu until you retire them.

Additional Save Slots

Added two new save slots to consoles

Operatives on Map

All recruited Operatives now appear on the main map with their profile picture.

Updated Operative Hover card

Portrait, Name, Occupation, and current schedule or primary bio info will be displayed when hovering over an Operative on the map.

Operatives go about their daily schedules, but also may place themselves near missions

Operative Swap cutscenes play more often when swapping to an operative from the map

Operatives appear on the map in both Classic and Resistance single player campaigns

Online Mode:

Spiderbot Arena

Increased maximum player limit to 8

New Season

Season 3 starts with TU5.5

New reward track has been added to the Online Mode.

Co-Op Missions

Reduced end of Mission timer to 23 seconds.

Mission “Dysfunction” was tweaked in several areas to make it slightly easier to complete.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue that could cause player names to overlap in the Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead game lobby.

Fixed an issue causing a black shadow on Aiden Pearce’s collar.

Fixed an issue causing duplicated lighting layers in Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead.

Fixed some closed doors in Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead.

Fixed several clipping issues on Operative outfits.

Removed incorrect placeholder text in the in-game store when hovering over items on sale.

Fixed an issue causing some emotes to be missing from Wrench’s mask.

Fixed an issue that caused the news section of Ubisoft Connect to sometimes not correctly display.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when leaving a mission area while the mission was in progress in the Online mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause all hacking interactions to become unresponsive after performing a save/load during the Red King Bloodline Mission.

Fixed an issue that could remove already visited shops from the DedSec shop under certain circumstances when creating or joining a new Online mode session.

Fixed missing speaker names in the subtitles during the “Inside Albion” mission.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to hijack Drones in Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead without the necessary ability.

Fixed an issue causing the subtitles to overlap during the “Vigilance” Bloodline mission.

Fixed several missing sound effects when hovering over UI elements with a mouse.

PlayStation

Fixed an issue that could cause the menu to freeze and a disconnection error to continuously repeat when disconnecting while accessing the Bloodline main menu on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to not check internet connectivity when using the “Load cloud save” or “Upload save to cloud” options on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 4

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash under certain circumstances.

PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue that caused a cinematic during the Bloodline expansion to flash too brightly.

[Source: Ubisoft]