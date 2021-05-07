In case you missed it, Electronic Arts and BioWare are offering players bonus content included in Mass Effect 2 and 3 Deluxe Editions for free until May 31st. The limited-time offer celebrates the launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition on May 14th.

The 1.7 GB download is available on EA’s website, and includes 88 tracks, two PDF art books, two PDF comic books, and a Normandy digital lithograph. Here’s how the publisher describes the content:

88 Iconic Tracks – Download and enjoy your favorite music from the trilogy. Tracks include “Mass Effect Theme,” “Uncharted Worlds,” “Suicide Mission,” “Illusive Man,” “Leaving Earth,” and many more.

2 PDF Art Books – Delve deeper into the saga with two exquisite digital art books (for Mass Effect 2 and 3) from BioWare.

2 PDF Comic Books – Learn more about the Mass Effect universe with two limited edition digital comic books from Dark Horse Comics. Mass Effect: Redemption #1 and Mass Effect: Invasion #1.

Normandy Digital Lithograph – Show off the best ship in the fleet with a digital lithograph featuring the Normandy in the heat of battle.

In addition to the above, EA is currently offering a fun little Mass Effect key art creation tool to “spotlight your best friends, true loves, and favorite squaddies.”

In other Mass Effect Legendary Edition news, EA has confirmed that the game will offer the following two visual modes on consoles:

Favor Quality prioritizes achieving the highest visual fidelity possible in exchange for a lower target framerate.

Favor Framerate prioritizes the highest framerate possible by scaling native resolution and reducing some graphical features.

Check back in for our review at launch.