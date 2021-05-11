After reporting stellar profits for the fourth year in a row yesterday, Capcom announced that Resident Evil Village shipped three million copies worldwide within a few days of launch.

The Resident Evil series has now cumulatively shipped 100 million units worldwide since its debut in 1996. In a press release, Capcom said that continuous support from its “passionate fan base” makes Resident Evil its flagship game series. The company further revealed that Resident Evil Village‘s predecessor, Resident Evil 7: biohazard, has shipped a cumulative total of 8.5 million units globally as of December 31, 2020.

“Built with Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE, the game maximizes the potential of next-generation devices to deliver stunning, photorealistic visuals while utilizing cutting-edge audio technology,” wrote Capcom. “This, along with praise for the deeply immersive experience from fans following the game’s demo, resulted in worldwide shipments of the title surpassing 3 million units.”

Capcom expects the franchise to continue to grow, starting with Resident Evil Re:Verse and Netflix’s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

“Capcom further plans a number of initiatives to expand the value of the brand, including the franchise’s first original CG animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which will launch worldwide exclusively on Netflix, as well as a variety of other cross-media expansions,” the company added. “Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.”

