Capcom has announced its consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, reporting record-high profits for the fourth year in a row. The publisher attributes this success to its Digital Contents business, where Resident Evil 3 and Nintendo Switch’s Monster Hunter Rise reign supreme.

Net sales totaled 95,308 million yen during the year, up 16.8 percent from the previous fiscal year. Operating income amounted to 34,596 million yen, which is up 51.6 percent year-on-year. “Ordinary income was 34,845 million yen (up 51.8 percent from the previous fiscal year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent was 24,923 million yen (up 56.3 percent from the previous fiscal year),” the company revealed.

Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over four million units worldwide since its release in March 2021. Resident Evil 3, which released on last-gen consoles and PC, has shipped 3.9 million units thus far. Elsewhere, Resident Evil 2 and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne are gifts that keep on giving.

“High-margin catalog titles demonstrated their long product lives and drove up profits, including the continued growth of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, which was released in the previous fiscal year, and Resident Evil 2, released prior to the previous fiscal year,” Capcom reported. “Further, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition also performed well on next-generation platforms.”

Capcom also saw a growth in overseas revenue due to “realizing both expansion of its regional markets and longer product lives for its titles.” Overall, this marks the eighth consecutive year of operating income growth for the company.

With Resident Evil Village off to a good start, Capcom has its eyes set on another record year.

[Source: Capcom]