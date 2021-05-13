The fourth and final season of the Castlevania Netflix series is airing now on the streaming service, and another Castlevania series set in the same universe could be on the way. But don’t expect them to adapt the beloved Castlevania: Symphony of the Night into a series. ComingSoon talked with the Castlevania Netflix series executive producer Kevin Kolde about the possibility of a Symphony of the Night adaptation, and he reiterated that it would be difficult to do because many of the same story beats from the game were already covered in the Netflix show’s second season.

Kolde at least acknowledges that there might be some “interesting” story elements to mine from other characters, but that the ultimate culmination of things being the fight between Alucard and Dracula would make it a rehash of the current series’ season two. He’s unsure how they could accomplish it better than what they’ve already done.

“So I really liked Symphony of the Night as a game, right? I think that that’s where it starts. I think it’s a classic Castlevania game,” Kolde told ComingSoon. “Symphony of the Night from a story standpoint is an interesting challenge in that in Symphony of the Night, Alucard has to fight his dad. Right? We did that in Season 2. So I’m not sure how you do that again from a storytelling standpoint and make it meaningful. So there would be challenges to that particular story, but there are other elements to it that are interesting. The Richter [Belmont] element, the Maria [Renard] element that you could look at, but the ultimate fight between Alucard and Dracula, I don’t know how we would do it better than we did in Season 2, to be honest with you.”

So don’t expect a direct adaptation of Symphony of the Night anytime soon, at least not unless they can figure out how to up the stakes (pun intended) on the final showdown and present it in a different way than they’ve already done.

You can watch the full four seasons of the Castlevania Netflix series now.

[Source: ComingSoon]