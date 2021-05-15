BioWare Project Director Mac Walter has suggested that there’s a possibility of Mass Effect 3‘s multiplayer making its way to the Legendary Edition. However, the mode’s return will depend on a number of factors like demand, Legendary Edition‘s reception, and BioWare’s resources.

“I would never say no to that – we want to see what kind of reception the Legendary Edition gets and what the demand for the multiplayer is,” Walters told CNET. “And then we’ll ask ourselves if we have the resources and time to bring it up to the quality level we and fans want.”

Speaking of Mass Effect 3, Walters said that he believes the Legendary Edition might end up changing some people’s minds about the infamous ending.

“I guess people have to make up their own minds about it – we haven’t changed any of the story,” he said. “It’s also been a little bit of time, so people play through it as a whole and then reassess. If they still have the same feelings about it then, that’s fair. I know I viewed the trilogy in a very different way now that it’s all together. I’m hoping other people will see it that way as well.”

“I think the sci-fi beats of the ending might hit people in a different way now than they might have nine years ago,” added Environment Director, Kevin Meek. “Playing it as a whole trilogy and treating it as one giant arc, rather than three arcs, goes a long way to potentially changing people’s experiences.”

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is out now.

[Source: CNET]