According to Twitter user PlayStation Game Size, who pulls game data from PlayStation servers, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart‘s download size is a modest (by today’s standards) 42.183 GB without any day-one patch applied.

There seems to be a little discrepancy between the size provided by PlayStation Game Size and Prospero Patches as the latter puts Rift Apart‘s size at 39.3 GB but the minor difference here could be due to different regions’ versions listed. Nevertheless, unless Rift Apart comes with a massive day-one patch, it won’t take too much of your time to download despite all the bells and whistles it comes with on the PlayStation 5.

In related news, Insomniac Games has said that the PlayStation 5 is “the least constrained hardware” it has ever worked on, which made Rift Apart a joy to develop.

“Game development is always constrained,” game director Mike Daly told IGN India. “But one of the reasons we are so excited to work exclusively on PS5 is because it is the least constrained hardware we’ve ever worked on. The new features of the console give us opportunities to take our games further than we’ve taken it before, and now that I’ve had experience working with a super fast hard drive 3D spatial audio and controller haptics and adaptive triggers, I would see the lack of those things as much more of a constraint than anything that the console gives us.”

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release on June 11th.

[Source: MP1st, IGN India]