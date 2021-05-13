Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has gone gold. The code has been finalized, sent off to be printed to discs, and a file is ready to be uploaded to the PlayStation Store where players will be able to download it next month. While the team at Insomniac will likely continue working to smooth out any wrinkles and unexpected bugs via a day one patch, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart going gold means that the June 11 release date is unlikely to shift. We’re now locked in, with just a month’s time as all that stands between us and our next journey with the Lombax.

Insomniac celebrated the milestone with a short video of the new female Lombax Rivet collecting one of the series’ infamous Gold Bolts, and subsequently earning a Bronze Trophy called “Gone Gold.”

We’re pleased to announce that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has Gone Gold ahead of its release on June 11th exclusively on PlayStation 5. #RatchetPS5 pic.twitter.com/DKgbc5Jd3C — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 13, 2021

It’s a clever little tease for the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Trophy list, showing players one of the many Trophies they’ll get to unlock while announcing that the game is officially done and ready for production. Ratchet and Clank games typically have really fun and engaging Trophy lists to go with their great gameplay, and we now know we’ll be earning a nice Bronze Trophy called “Gone Gold” for picking up a Gold Bolt, a nice callback to the moment today when Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart went gold.

We recently got more details about how Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart uses the streaming tech from Spider-Man to up the density, quantity, and quality of the world. We also learned that actor Jim Ward won’t be back to voice Captain Qwark due to illness. Whether or not Qwark appears in Rift Apart as a result remains to be seen.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launches exclusively for PS5 on June 11, 2021.