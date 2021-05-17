Over the weekend, Square Enix revealed more details for Final Fantasy XIV during a Letter from the Producer LIVE stream. Final Fantasy XIV will launch for PlayStation 5 on May 25, the same day patch 5.55 launches for all players. They lso revealed the calendar of upcoming events and collaborations with Fender and Citizen to produce themed guitars and watches.

Following the open beta that launched in April, the official service for the PS5 version of FFXIV will begin on May 25. This version of the game will offer faster loading times, 4K resolution, a higher resolution UI, DualSense haptic feedback, 3D audio, and new trophies. On the same day, patch 5.55 will launch for all players. As well as signaling the start of the PS5 version, the patch will add the following content:

Patch 5.5 Main Scenario, Part II – The second part of this final main scenario update before Endwalker sets the stage for the upcoming expansion in grand fashion.

– The second part of this final main scenario update before Endwalker sets the stage for the upcoming expansion in grand fashion. YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse – Additional YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse story has been added to this epic crossover questline.

– Additional YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse story has been added to this epic crossover questline. “Save the Queen” Questline Update – This latest update includes a new field area, “Zadnor,” an increased resistance rank cap of 25, final enhancement of resistance weapons, and new large-scale battle content Dalriada for up to 48 players.

– This latest update includes a new field area, “Zadnor,” an increased resistance rank cap of 25, final enhancement of resistance weapons, and new large-scale battle content Dalriada for up to 48 players. Reward for Collecting All Triple Triad Cards

Square Enix also unveiled a schedule of events that will run up until the release of the Endwalker expansion in November.

A variety of #FFXIV seasonal and collaboration events are planned in the run up to the release of #Endwalker! pic.twitter.com/sQFh87r6ht — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 16, 2021

A couple of surprising Final Fantasy XIV collaborations were also revealed. The first sees the developer team up with Fender to create a limited run of Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster guitars. They’ll feature “imitation crystal detailing, custom branding on the neck, and a custom, vintage-style hard shell case” that will be adorned with the game’s logo. Costing $3,499.99, preorders will begin in America, Australia, and EMEA regions towards the end of this year with the guitar shipping early next year.

Those who don’t want to drop that much money on a guitar will be pleased to know the guitar will also be introduced in-game with patch 5.5. It will become another instrument for performance actions that includes five audio tones and performance features like pick slide and mute effects. Players can purchase the Magitek Electric Guitar indoor furnishing from the Manderville Gold Saucer too.

The second collaboration involves Citizen and two FFXIV themed watches. Inspired by the crystal of light and the Warriors of Darkness, the watches come in light and dark models. Clocking in at £294.99 and £339.99 respectively, pre-orders for these watches are open now and will be available until 3:59pm BST on June 30. They’re due to ship in December.

[Source: Square Enix]