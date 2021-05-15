Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XIV‘s Endwalker expansion will release on November 23rd for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Endwalker will come with a new job, new playable race, new city and areas to explore, new tribes, new enemies, and much more. A breakdown of what’s new is as follows:

New Job: Reaper – The Reaper is a scythe-swinging melee DPS specialist who calls upon an avatar from the Void to join them in close-quarter combat. Reapers can even serve as a host for their avatar! It’s a brutal, flamboyant fighting style that’s quite unlike anything else in Final Fantasy XIV—and it looks like amazing fun.

– The Reaper is a scythe-swinging melee DPS specialist who calls upon an avatar from the Void to join them in close-quarter combat. Reapers can even serve as a host for their avatar! It’s a brutal, flamboyant fighting style that’s quite unlike anything else in Final Fantasy XIV—and it looks like amazing fun. New Playable Race: Male Viera – Male Viera will join Endwalker as a new playable race, giving Warriors of Light yet another race to enjoy during their adventures.

– Male Viera will join Endwalker as a new playable race, giving Warriors of Light yet another race to enjoy during their adventures. New City: Old Sharlayan

Travel to Expansive New Areas: Labyrinthos and Mare Lamentorum – Labyrinthos is an artificial training ground that’s quite unlike anything the Warriors of Light have seen before. For something a little less earthbound, you’ll get to traverse the stunning lunar landscape of Mare Lamentorum.

– Labyrinthos is an artificial training ground that’s quite unlike anything the Warriors of Light have seen before. For something a little less earthbound, you’ll get to traverse the stunning lunar landscape of Mare Lamentorum. New Tribes to Encounter: Loporrits – The bunny-like Loporrits will also add a touch of adorableness to the expansion. They’re a genuinely fascinating addition to the game’s diverse world, and you’ll get to learn a lot about them when the expansion releases in November.

– The bunny-like Loporrits will also add a touch of adorableness to the expansion. They’re a genuinely fascinating addition to the game’s diverse world, and you’ll get to learn a lot about them when the expansion releases in November. New Threats to Overcome: The Magus Sisters – In Endwalker, you’ll be pitted against some particularly tough foes that Final Fantasy fans may be familiar with: the Magus Sisters. This trio of troublemakers first appeared in Final Fantasy IV, and later returned to support Yuna as powerful aeons in Final Fantasy X. Now they’re back, and this new form may just be the most intimidating yet…

– In Endwalker, you’ll be pitted against some particularly tough foes that fans may be familiar with: the Magus Sisters. This trio of troublemakers first appeared in Final Fantasy IV, and later returned to support Yuna as powerful aeons in Final Fantasy X. Now they’re back, and this new form may just be the most intimidating yet… New Alliance Raid Series: “Myths of the Realm” – Endwalker will introduce a brand new alliance raid series, and it looks to be one of the most exciting yet – particularly for long-term fans and Hydaelyn historians. Titled ‘Myths of the Realm’ it’ll take you deeper into the lore FINAL FANTASY XIV Online than ever before – all while presenting an exciting challenge.

– Endwalker will introduce a brand new alliance raid series, and it looks to be one of the most exciting yet – particularly for long-term fans and Hydaelyn historians. Titled ‘Myths of the Realm’ it’ll take you deeper into the lore FINAL FANTASY XIV Online than ever before – all while presenting an exciting challenge. A New Data Center: Oceania – Players in Australia and New Zealand will be getting a new place to call home, with a brand new data center on the way. We’ll have more information about this in the coming months, so stay tuned.

A Collector’s Box will be available for purchase, which contains special art, a Paladin figure, and a Loporrit plush among other items.