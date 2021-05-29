An official product page for Dying Light 2: Stay Human has gone live on both the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, but the latter reveals a little bit more information that is of interest to players.

According to the Xbox page, Dying Light 2 will weigh around 60 GB. Sizes might differ between platforms and generations, but the differences are usually negligible. Both store pages also confirm that the game will feature microtransactions of some sort – par for the course when it comes to modern releases.

We already know that Dying Light 2 will feature 2-4 player co-op. However, unlike the PS Store, the Microsoft store mentions cross-gen multiplayer and co-op, re-confirming Techland’s 2019 promise.

Last but not least, here’s an official overview of the game:

Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget—stay human.

Dying Light 2 will release on December 7th.

[Source: Microsoft via Wccftech]