Ubisoft has confirmed once again that Far Cry 6 will support 4K and 60 frames-per-second on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. To allay concerns, the developer also said that the game runs “fine” on last-gen consoles.

Folks over at Video Games Chronicle quizzed lead gameplay designer David Grivel about the state of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions with reference to the recent Cyberpunk 2077 controversy. In response, Grivel declined to go into details but promised that last-gen consoles aren’t being “abandoned” in any way.

What I can say, and I cannot go so much in details about specs or things like that, is that both on previous generation and the new Xbox Series and PS5 generation, the game is running fine. One detail I can add about the new generation is that it allowed us to run the game at 60 FPS and in 4K, which is really cool. I test it on kits at the company and I can definitely see that as a great thing on the new generation, but that doesn’t mean that the previous generation is abandoned in any way. We’re really, really cautious about that, so we’ll show more detail and more info very soon. But yeah, we’ll care about all the platforms, both old gen, new gen and even PC, Stadia, Luna and all of that.

When VGC asked if Ubisoft anticipated any issues on last-gen consoles, Grivel simply answered “no” and added that the development team will target maximum performance on all platforms.

[Source: VGC]