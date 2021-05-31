PSA: It’s the Last Day to Claim the May 2021 Free PS Plus Games

Tomorrow marks the start of June, and along with it a new lineup of titles on PlayStation Plus. That means that today is the last day you have to claim the May 2021 free PS Plus games before they leave the service. Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last for PS5 owners, and Battlefield V and Stranded Deep for PS4 will all be leaving tomorrow, with three new games will coming in to take their place.

Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last is a PS5 port of the PS4 title. The next-gen version launched free via Plus in May. Battlefield V was added ahead of the upcoming month’s impending next Battlefield reveal, and Stranded Deep set players adrift, stranded and trying to survive.

Remember that you don’t have to download the PS Plus free games in order to redeem the titles for the month. You also don’t need to own a PS5 to add them all to your library. If you still haven’t purchased the hard to find next-gen console, make sure to add them to your library anyway via the browser-based PlayStation Store in order to have a pre-built collection of PS5 games ready to play. As long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you’ll have access to your full library of free games for both PS4 and PS5 whenever you do pick up Sony’s next-gen platform.

The June 2021 free PS Plus games include co-op spy adventure Operation: Tango for PS5, launching free on the service. Star Wars Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown round out the selection for PS4, with the latter a brand new release tomorrow. The PlayStation Plus free games for June 2021 will go live on Tuesday, June 1. Operation: Tango and Star Wars Squadrons will be available through July 5, while Virtual Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will stay an extra month, until August 2.

Before those new games go live however, don’t forget to add the May 2021 free PS Plus games to your library.