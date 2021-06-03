Head of PlayStation Studios, Herman Hulst, has once again emphasized the importance of single-player, narrative-driven games. In an interview published on the PlayStation Blog, the executive said that these experiences are “our DNA.”

“PlayStation Studios have made, in my mind, some of the most memorable narrative experiences available,” said Hulst. “We love making them, and we’ll keep making them as long as gamers enjoy them. For me, the idea of sitting down on a Friday night with a brand-new world, and a great story to explore — that sounds pretty perfect, right?”

Hulst went on to say that multiplayer games, too, can have “great stories,” and part of Sony’s modus operandi is to create a variety of experiences for its diverse audience.

“We also want to make sure that we’re creating a variety of experiences for our audiences,” he continued. “Franchises, new IP, big games, smaller and more innovative games, single-player stories, and multiplayer. Who says that multiplayer experience cannot have great stories, right?”

In the same interview, Hulst said that PlayStation Studios’ external partnerships are just as important as Sony’s first-party studios. He quoted examples of Jade Raymond’s Haven, Firewalk, Kojima Productions, and FromSoftware.

“To me, in many ways, there really is no difference,” Hulst concluded. “They’re all PlayStation Studios. We are, at the end of the day, a creator-led organization. Which to me means that we want to find the best possible development studios in the world and help them passionately pursue their ideas.”

Sony currently has a number of new IPs in development.

[Source: PS Blog]