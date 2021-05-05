Last month, Jade Raymond announced her latest venture. After the collapse of Stadia Games and Entertainment, an internal development studio at Google Stadia, Raymond revealed she had moved on from her role as the studio’s Vice President and founded a new studio called Haven Studios, partnering with Sony to work on a PlayStation exclusive. Six additional staff members who recently left Stadia have also joined Haven.

Raymond founded the studio with Sebastien Puel, although he didn’t start at Haven until this month. Puel used to be Stadia Games’ General Manager. At the time the studio was announced, Raymond stated she would be working with “talented game developers I have worked with for years” and she’s certainly bringing some of her more recent acquaintances with her. Corey May will be Haven’s World and IP Director; he was previously Head of Creative Services & Publishing at Stadia Games. Jonathan Dankoff is the studio’s Insights Director, previously Staff UX Researcher at Stadia. Pierre-Marc Bérubé will be a Software Engineer and he was previously a Graphics Programmer at Stadia. Finally, Erwann Le Rouzic and Francis Denoncourt will be assuming the roles of Concept Artists. You can probably guess where they used to work too.

Before working at Stadia, Raymond began her career with Sony. She then moved on to EA as an Electric Playground correspondent before going on to Ubisoft Montreal. She later founded Ubisoft Toronto where she was executive producer on Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, and Watch Dogs. She’d even laid down the framework for a new Splinter Cell title before leaving the studio, one that has never seen the light of day. After Ubisoft, Raymond returned to EA where she was responsible for leading EA Motive and Visceral Games. She worked on Mass Effect, Star Wars, and a brand new “dynamic action-adventure” IP, the latter of which was also never released. It was following her tenure at EA that she went to head up the internal Stadia studio.

Haven Studios is working on a new unannounced IP for PlayStation. While little is known about the IP, Raymond said they “want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community,” as well as to “create games that are a haven for players”. Hopefully her new IP fares better than some of her previous titles now that the studio has no “barriers or impediments.”

[Source: ResetEra]