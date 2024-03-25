Bend Studio’s Live Service PS5 Exclusive Seemingly Safe From Recent Cuts

It looks like Bend Studio‘s live service AAA PS5 game escaped the recent PlayStation job cuts and game cancellations unscathed. The studio hasn’t revealed anything about its new project beyond confirming that it’s a new IP, leaving fans to pick up clues from official job descriptions.

Sony canceled a number of live service PS5 games, but Bend Studio is still hiring

The last update we received from Bend Studio was in January this year, when it assured fans via a tweet that it’s still “cooking.” However, PlayStation underwent mass layoffs last month, followed by project cancellations. A number of the live service games that Sony had greenlit as part of its push into games-as-a-service have also been canceled. However, Bend Studio is seemingly safe.

Spotted by a Reddit user, a new job advertisement published by Bend reveals that the developer is seeking a lead project manager for its mystery IP. The term “live service” is mentioned at least three times in the description. The ideal candidate is expected to lead the game’s live services strategy, have hands-on experience of AAA live service games, and have previously led a transition from traditional “boxed product” studio to a live service development studio.

Previous job descriptions have revealed that Bend Studio’s game is set in “a whole new world.”