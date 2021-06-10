Yesterday, Sony rolled out PlayStation 5 firmware update 21.01-03.20.00, which included a DualSense software update to “improve stability.”

Although the official patch notes make no mention of this, users took to Reddit and Twitter to report that the DualSense update has fixed an annoying bug that caused the low battery indicator to constantly blink despite the controller being charged.

According to the rest of the patch notes, the firmware update fixes an issue with screen reader, resolves an issue with hidden PS4 games not appearing hidden on the PS5, and improves the process of copying games from USB to the console.

Version: 21.01-03.20.00

This system software update improves system performance.

We’ve updated the DualSense wireless controller device software to improve stability.

We’ve fixed an issue that restricted the functionality of some screens when the screen reader was enabled.

We’ve fixed an issue where games that you’ve hidden on PS4 were not hidden on PS5.

We’ve made the process of copying games from USB extended storage to console storage in the game library more stable.

As a reminder, you can manually download the update with the following steps:

Using a PC or Mac, create a folder named “PS5” on a USB drive formatted as FAT32. Inside that folder, create another folder named “UPDATE”. Visit the PS5 system software update page and select the “Update system software” section. Download the update file and save it in the “UPDATE” folder. Save the file as “PS5UPDATE.PUP”. Plug the USB drive containing the file into your PS5 console. Start the PS5 console in Safe Mode: press and hold the power button, releasing after the second beep. Select Safe Mode option 3: Update System Software. Select Update from USB Storage Device > OK.

[Source: PlayStation]