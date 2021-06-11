Yuoni, a survival horror game by developer Tricore, will release digitally on August 19th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. This release will be worldwide, with Japan receiving physical editions on PS4 and PS5 with English language support, should you want to import the game.

Yuoni is a first-person horror game that takes place in the year 1990 in Japan. Players take on the role of Ai, a grade-schooler who is forced to play children’s games in a world of permanent dusk. Attacked daily by shadowy entities and creepy eyeball monsters, Ai’s life is on the edge and eventually these monsters start to cross over into the real world. According to the publisher, Chorus Worldwide, here are some key features of the game.

Evolving Gameplay – Test your courage in a dangerous game of hide and seek before initiating a terrifyingly twisted version of tag with abominations not of this world. Use the items you’ve gathered to flee your sunset hell, but be sure to remember the paths you’ve taken or risk being trapped there forever.

– Test your courage in a dangerous game of hide and seek before initiating a terrifyingly twisted version of tag with abominations not of this world. Use the items you’ve gathered to flee your sunset hell, but be sure to remember the paths you’ve taken or risk being trapped there forever. Japanese Locations Ablaze with a Haunting, Beautiful Sunset – Experience an unnerving mix of beauty, fear and nostalgia in a mysterious world where a Japanese house, school and hospital are all inexplicably connected. Explore corridors dyed twilight crimson, witness the ethereal glow of amber through paper walls of a traditional Japanese house and escape creeping black shadows in hospital rooms where the power is somehow always out.

– Experience an unnerving mix of beauty, fear and nostalgia in a mysterious world where a Japanese house, school and hospital are all inexplicably connected. Explore corridors dyed twilight crimson, witness the ethereal glow of amber through paper walls of a traditional Japanese house and escape creeping black shadows in hospital rooms where the power is somehow always out. Hide or Die – 10-year-old Ai has no defensive measures to defeat the enemies you face; instead, you must take advantage of each spirit’s weaknesses to survive. Hold your breath to sneak past blind foes or dash past deaf ones as quick as your little legs can carry you. And if you can’t get away in time, prepare to suffer a dire fate at the hands of unimaginable forces.

– 10-year-old Ai has no defensive measures to defeat the enemies you face; instead, you must take advantage of each spirit’s weaknesses to survive. Hold your breath to sneak past blind foes or dash past deaf ones as quick as your little legs can carry you. And if you can’t get away in time, prepare to suffer a dire fate at the hands of unimaginable forces. If Only There Were Another Way… – Upon clearing the game, another ending will become available to you. What story will this new path unveil? Slipping back into the terrifying world of Yuoni will see you face considerably more challenging foes for an even greater reward.

Along with the game announcement, here is a quick trailer to check out.

Will you be picking up Yuoni when it releases on August 19th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5? The comments below are playing hide and seek as well, so write us a note if you can find them.