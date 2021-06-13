Back in May, rumors started appearing about a Final Fantasy Origin title thought to be in development at Team Ninja. Some of those rumors were correct, others weren’t, but today Square Enix revealed Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin as part of their Square Enix Presents E3 2021 livestream.

Team Ninja and KOEI Tecmo have teamed up to develop the action-RPG that features Jack and his friends Ash and Jed. The three of them open the gates to the Chaos Shrine with the aim of defeating Chaos once and for all. They’ve already battled Chaos before and the memories of the struggle are still fresh. The prophecy foretold the trio would be the Warriors of Light the world needs, but they have their own doubts. Creative Producer Tetsuya Nomura said:

While it is FINAL FANTASY, it feels different—but there’s no doubt that the blood of FINAL FANTASY runs through its veins. We’ve undertaken the challenge of finding this difficult middle ground for this mature and stylish title. We need a little time until we’re able to complete it, and while the battle system is a bloody one, it does link to the story, so I hope you’ll use this opportunity to give it a try.

While the game is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, only PS5 players get to try out the Trial Version of the game, available to download from today, June 13. During the demo players will confront a variety of enemies and use a variety of spells and abilities to take them down. Some of the jobs that will be sampled include warrior, dragoon and black mage. Those who do try out the demo are invited to give their feedback through a survey accessible through the demo’s menu screen. Head of Team NINJA Fumihiko Yasuda said:

I’m truly happy to be involved with a new FINAL FANTASY, and a title connected to its origin at that. Using the feedback that the players provide after playing the trial version, all of us at Team NINJA will work to make this a title that meets the expectations of not only action game fans, but also FINAL FANTASY series fans around the world!

The demo will be available from the PlayStation Store until 7:59 am PDT on June 24. The survey will be open for a little longer until 7:59 am PDT on June 30. Those who would rather experience the game in its entirety will have to wait until it is released in 2022.